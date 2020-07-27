Arsenal and Atletico Madrid stalemate on Thomas Partey

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are locked in stalemate on negotiations for midfielder Thomas Partey, reports Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

It is claimed that the Gunners are only willing to €25m alongside including one of their players in a part-exchange deal, but Atleti will not be drawn into any negotiations and will only sell if the midfielder’s €50m release clause is activated.

Thomas Partey update.

Arsenal at the moment are still offering €25M + one player.

Atlético are NOT going to sell Thomas for less than €50M (release clause).

…but Arsenal today told to Atléti they don’t want to pay the whole clause.

No agreement 🔴 #AFC #Arsenal @MatteMoretto — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2020

It follows a report in from The Athletic’s David Ornstein four weeks ago that claimed the North London club had ‘intensified their interest’ in signing the Ghanaian midfielder.

That was followed up by a report in Diario AS that claimed the Premier League side were even willing to triple Partey’s current wage packet in order to lure him to the English capital.

The midfielder played a starring role for Atleti in their Champions League triumph over Liverpool and has generally impressed this season.

Partey has made 183 first-team appearances for Diego Simeone’s side – 46 of which have arrived this season – and the club are now keen to extend his deal in the Spanish capital.