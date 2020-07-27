Almeria sack boss ahead of promotion playoff; appoint fourth manager of the season

Almeria have sacked boss Mario Silva ahead of their Segunda promotion playoff clash against Girona and have appointed Jose Gomes.

As outlined by La Voz de Almeria, Gomes – who was coach of Portuguese side Maritimo having also managed English Championship side Reading earlier in the season – will take the helm for the playoff matches.

Silva only took charge of the Andalusian club a month ago following Almeria’s decision to sack Guti having previously been appointed as the director of academy in September.

However, he managed just eight points and two victories across his seven games at the helm.

Almeria have the biggest budget in the Segunda but only finished fourth in the standings, with Huesca and Cadiz securing automatic promotions while Real Zaragoza finished in third place.

Saudi Arabian businessman Turki Al-Sheikh successfully completed his takeover of the club in August for €25m and sanctioned strong investment.

A former Minister for Sport in Saudi Arabia, Al-Sheikh has become the club’s largest shareholder and is said to be intent on restoring their status in La Liga.