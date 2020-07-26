Manchester United edging closer to James Rodriguez deal

Manchester United are rumoured to be on the verge of clinching a deal for want away Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has been at the centre of Real Madrid transfer news in 2019-20, with Zinedine Zidane open to selling the Colombian international after he failing to break into his plans this season.

The former AS Monaco star has made just five La Liga starts this season and with his contract set to expire in 2021, he looks certain to leave the club this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with a reunion with Rodriguez at Everton in 2020, however, according to the Daily Express, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s are now leading the race to sign him in a €25m deal.

Real Madrid have lowered their asking price for Rodriguez from the €50m they wanted during the January transfer market, with no sides willing to pay over €30m, due to his expiring contract in Madrid.