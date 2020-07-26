Manchester City v Real Madrid clash given the green light by UK Government

Real Madrid’s Champions League last 16 second leg clash at Manchester City will go ahead as planned on August 7.

The UK Government have imposed a 14-day mandatory quarantine for anyone arriving into the UK from Spain, as per a change in coronavirus public health guidelines.

However, a statement from the UK Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport, reported via Sky Sports, confirmed exemptions will be made, including for the travelling Real Madrid squad.

“Exempted individuals will live in ‘bubbles’, behind closed doors.

“This applies to sports stars, event officials, coaches, medical staff and relevant media figures.”

Manchester City are currently leading the two legged tie, after goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus secured a 2-1 win away in Madrid back in February.

UEFA granted permission for all remaining last 16 second legs to be played at their originally designated grounds, with Barcelona set to face Napoli at the Camp Nou on August 8.

All qualified sides will then head to Lisbon for a special ‘Final 8’ version of the competition, with quarter final, semi final and final matches played as one off games.

If Real Madrid get past Pep Guardiola’s side they will face the winners of Lyon and Juventus in the last eight.