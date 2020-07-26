Josep Bartomeu: Barcelona to focus on their young superstars in 2020-21

Barcelona club president Josep Bartomeu has indicated the club will focus on their Academy stars in 2020-21, rather than big name signings.

La Blaugrana will be operating under a reduced transfer budget this summer, due to the financial impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Despite being linked with Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez and Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as part of continued Barcelona transfer news, Bartomeu wants Quique Setien to focus on players developed through La Masia.

In a exclusive interview with El Mundo Deportivo, the 57-year old, stated the club ‘already has seven new signings’, as per the front page of Sunday’s edition of the Catalan newspaper.

Bartomeu was referring to the rapid promotion into the first team of Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig this season.

Fellow academy graduates Ronald Araujo and Alex Collado have also seen some first team action in 2019-20, with Dani Morer, Aranu Tenas and highly rated Rey Manaj set to follow suit next season.