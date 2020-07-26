Chelsea set for €30m offer for Getafe star Marc Cucurella

Premier League side Chelsea are reportedly set to step up their interest in Getafe’s Marc Cucurella, with a €30m summer offer.

Cucurella joined Jose Bordalas’ side in a permanent switch in March after arriving on loan at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Spanish U21 international has enjoyed an eye-catching season in the south of Madrid, as Bordalas’ side narrowly missed out on a second successive Europa League qualification.

Frank Lampard is in the market for a new left back ahead of the 2020-21 season, and Cucurella, who can play at left back or left wing, could be a perfect addition, as per reports from Diario AS.

Getafe want to keep hold of Cucurella, with Bordalas in a strong position due to a full transfer being agreed less than four months ago.

However, he does have a €25m release clause, and the Blues could use that to leverage a deal, with doubts over the long term futures of Marcos Alonso and Emerson.

Barcelona would be eligible for a 40% windfall from any potential deal, as per the terms of his move from the Camp Nou.