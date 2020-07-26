Celta Vigo want Pione Sisto exit ahead of 2020-21 campaign

La Liga side Celta Vigo want to offload winger Pione Sisto this summer, after securing their top-flight status on the final day of 2019-20.

The Danish international was criticised for breaching public health guidelines in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, for driving from Vigo to Denmark, with the club fining him €60,000.

However, the 25-year old returned to Spain following the restart of the season, and started in their 0-0 end of season draw against Espanyol on June 19.

Despite edging his way back into Oscar Garcia’s plans in the final week of the season, reports from Marca claim the club want to move him on this summer.

The primary issue appears to be a lack of interest in the former FC Midtjylland man, despite the Galician club rumoured to be open to lowering their asking price.

With Sisto entering into the final year of his contract, Celta Vigo could be open to suitable offers in the region of €4m.