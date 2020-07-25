Toni Kroos admits concern over Gareth Bale’s situation at Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has hinted Gareth Bale could still be irritated with the club’s handling of his proposed move to China last summer.

The Welsh international appeared set for a switch to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning ahead of the 2019-20 season, before a last minute change of heart from Los Blancos blocked the transfer.

Bale’s relationship with boss Zinedine Zidane has continued to deteriorate this season, with the former Tottenham star starting just one game following the campaign restart in June.

He cut an isolated figure during the club’s La Liga title celebrations, and German international Kroos admitted the situation is difficult for all parties.

“The reality is, the situation is unsatisfactory for everyone,” he told the Lauschangriff Podcast, reported via Marca.

“Bale was not signed by the club to play as little as he is now. I think he wanted to leave last summer, but the club said yes, and then no.

“I really do not know if he is still mad about the situation. But it’s a difficult subject at the club.

“However, there is no issue with Bale within the team. He has helped us to win a lot in the last six years.”

Despite wanting to remain in Madrid, and complete the final two years of his contract, according to his agent Jonathan Barnett, Bale will be at the centre of Real Madrid transfer news this summer.

The 30-year old will remain on the periphery of Zidane’s plans if he stays for the 2020-21 campaign, however, few sides will be in a position to put together a financial package to secure a deal.