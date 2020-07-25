Spanish club Fuenlabrada confirm 28 Covid-19 infections amid health crisis

Spanish second division club Fuenlabrada have confirmed they now have 28 positive cases of Covid-19 within the club.

Of those 28 cases, 12 were newly detected on Saturday although two of the results have shown that antibodies were present in the individual’s systems, meaning they no longer have the virus.

It follows a Fuenlabrada player being hospitalised with the condition on Friday, although the club have subsequently confirmed he is in a stable condition in hospital.

The player has not been named by the club, who have requested that privacy around the situation is maintained.

It is news which throws the Spanish Segunda division further into chaos with Fuenla yet to play their final match of the campaign and holding hopes of a promotion playoff spot, but now it is unclear how long it will be until they are a position to play.

Deportivo A Coruna’s final day clash on Monday night at home to play-off chasing Fuenla was suspended after members of the visiting squad tested positive for coronavirus.

The uncertainty surrounding the situation has continued this week with confirmation that the promotion playoffs were being postponed until confirmation of the final participant.

The situation has moved into further uncertainty after it emerged that La Liga president Javier Tebas asked Fuenlabrada for €130k for providing ‘legal advisory services’ in 2018, creating a potential conflict of interest and further muddying the waters of what will happen next.

That has since led to a chaotic situation in the Segunda Division, with it unclear now if and when that match will be played, with the Competition Committee alleging Fuenla breached protocols and endangered public health.