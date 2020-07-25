Spain set for October friendly against Portugal

Spain will host to Portugal in a rearranged friendly on October 7, as part of Luis Enrique’s preparations for the second set of UEFA Nations League games.

La Roja were due to face Cristiano Ronaldo and co on June 5, as a warm up game for Euro 2020.

However, following the postponement of the European Championships until next summer, all international football was subsequently cancelled.

Reports from Marca claim the two federations have agreed a new date, with the match pencilled in for October, to allow space for Nations League games.

Enrique’s side face Germany and Ukraine in early September, before the more fixtures on the 10 and 13 of October.

The Portugal friendly will take pace in between a home game against Switzerland and a tough trip to Kiev.

The RFEF have not confirmed a venue for games in 2020, with Real Madrid’s temporary home at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano and Alcorcon’s Estadio Municipal de Santo Domingo potential options.