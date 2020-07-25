Southampton edge closer to Real Valladolid star Mohammed Salisu

Premier League side Southampton are reportedly closing in on a €12m deal for long term target Mohammed Salisu from La Liga club Real Valladolid.

The Saints have been heavily linked with the Ghanaian defender, after an impressive debut top-flight season with Sergio Gonzalez’s side in 2019-20.

Salisu has been ever present for Valladolid this season, and his €12m release clause is rumoured to have attracted interest from clubs in England and Spain.

The 21-year old would represent a real coup for Ralph Hasenhuttl this summer, if Southampton can secure a deal, with Everton, Manchester United and Arsenal all linked with him.

Valladolid want to keep Salisu at the club for the 2020-21 campaign, with his current contract at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla running until 2022.

Gonzalez will not accept an offer lower than Salisu’s current clause, but he remains a cheaper option for Southampton than other targets, due to his lack of top-flight experience.