Sevilla lead race for Real Madrid teen Takefusa Kubo

Sevilla head a list of clubs keen on landing Real Madrid teenage star Takefusa Kubo this summer and are already negotiating the deal.

As reported by Marca via radio station Onda Cero, Sevilla are currently negotiating the cost and duration of the transfer with the Spanish champions.

El Sevilla quiere a Kubo. Y está a la cabeza de la lista de clubes que quieren al japonés.

➡️ Creen que encaja perfectamente en el sistema de Lopetegui. A su favor está que el equipo disputará la Champions y supondría un paso más para el jugador tras su buen año en Mallorca

It is claimed that the Andalusian club will originally sign the Japanese prodigy on an initial loan deal which they hope will include a purchase option next season, with it expected that there will be a future buyback option for Madrid in that arrangement.

The Japanese teenager starred this campaign on a season-long loan deal at Real Mallorca, scoring four goals and providing five assists across 36 appearances – including 24 starts.

There were reports earlier this month that Real Sociedad were among the clubs hopeful of securing a loan deal for the player next season.

Diario AS also report today that Real Betis are another club to have enquired for the Japanese star.

The attack-minded Kubo spent four years in the Blaugrana’s La Masia youth academy but had to leave the club in 2015 when Barcelona were sanctioned for signing underage players illegally.

Kubo, who has been nicknamed ‘the Japanese Messi’, then signed for FC Tokyo but he celebrated his 18th birthday last summer and was subsequently available to return to European football – with Madrid pouncing.

The Japan Under-20 international was said to have caught the attention of sporting directors of ‘Europe’s biggest clubs’, including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.