Manchester City v Real Madrid in doubt amid new UK coronavirus restrictions

Real Madrid’s Champions League last 16 second leg tie at Manchester City has been plunged into doubt, due to new UK coronavirus travel restrictions.

The UK Government have confirmed anyone entering the country from Spain from June 26 onwards will be required to self isolate, as per public health guidelines, following localised coronavirus flare ups in Northern Spain.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are due to face City at the Etihad Stadium on August 7, however, that is now potentially subject to change, according to reports from Diario AS.

UEFA had originally proposed all last 16 second leg ties would be played at neutral venues, ahead of the ‘Final 8′ tournament in Lisbon next month.

However, that decision was overturned following a relaxation of rules regarding self isolation for the majority of European nations in June.

UEFA are expected to provide an official update on the situation early next week, with Manchester United and Wolves’ Europa League clashes also in doubt if the restrictions expand to other countries.