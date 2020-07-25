John Toshack: Real Madrid and Gareth Bale need to talk

Former Real Madrid boss John Toshack has called on the La Liga champions to talk with Gareth Bale over the Welsh international’s controversial situation.

Bale has been frozen out by Zinedine Zidane following the restart of the 2019-20 season, and the French boss looks unlikely to change his stance.

However, Toshack who managed the club twice during the 1980’s and 90’s, believes the two parties need to sit down and resolve the situation this summer.

“These things happen in football. Things do not work out, and the coach has other ideas,” he told an interview with BBC Sport.

“But they have to sit down and talk and work it out. I think there has to be some dialogue.”

Toshack comments come following Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett’s indication the former Tottenham man intends to complete the final two years of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The former striker called Barnett’s statement unhelpful, adding that his negotiation style has added to the friction between the club and Bale.

Zidane has continued to play down talk of an issue with Bale, despite reducing him to a bit part role in 2019-20.

Bale’s teammate Toni Kroos has also offered an insight on the situation, hinting the Welshman may be frustrated at the club blocking his exit last summer.