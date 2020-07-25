Giuseppe Marotta confirms Inter Milan contract talks with Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed the club are set to begin contract extension talks with Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez this month.

The Argentina international has been at the centre of Barcelona transfer news during the 2019-20 campaign, but no bid has been submitted to the Italian giants.

The 22-year old’s €111m release clause expired in mid-July, with Barcelona not solidifying their interest, and Marotta has indicated the club are now focused on keeping him in Milan.

“The club contract renovation project involves many players, including Lautaro,” as per a report from Marca.

“We will proceed calmly. He loves wearing the Inter shirt and we are happy to have him.

“We will meet with him and other players soon.”

Martinez’s current deal at the San Siro expires in 2023, after signing a five year deal with Antonio Conte’s side following his 2018 arrival from Racing Club de Avellaneda.

Despite Marotta’s comments regarding Martinez’s future at the club, Barcelona reportedly remain determined to secure their target, with Quique Setien prepared to wait another 12 months.

Martinez has established himself as a key player for Conte in 2019-20, alongside Belgian international Romelu Lukaku, with 18 goals in all competitions this season.