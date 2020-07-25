Getafe want Real Madrid pair Borja Mayoral and Brahim Diaz

Getafe are reportedly set to raid neighbours Real Madrid for squad pair Borja Mayoral and Brahim Diaz ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Jose Bordalas’ side narrowly missed out on a place in next season’s Europa League, and he is expected to strengthen this summer, as per reports from Diario AS.

Getafe were linked with a loan for former Manchester City midfielder Diaz in the January transfer window, with club president Angel Torres confirming he spoke to Florentino Perez about a deal.

Los Blancos are unlikely to agree to a permanent deal for the 20-year old, with Getafe also favouring a loan move, due to Real Madrid’s rumoured €20m valuation.

A move for Mayoral could be more straightforward, with the 22-year old striker entering the final year of his contract in Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane allowed him to return to Levante for a second season on loan in 2019-20, but despite performing well for Paco Lopez’s side, they are unlikely to exercise his purchase option.

However, despite Getafe’s confidence of Mayoral, reports from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia, claim Lazio are also tracking him ahead of possible summer swoop.