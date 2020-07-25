Celta Vigo cannot afford Barcelona’s Rafinha, Italian club looming

Celta Vigo want to sign midfielder Rafinha Alcantara permanently from Barcelona this summer but cannot afford his €16m clause.

As outlined by a report in El Mundo Deportivo, it now appears that Celta can now no longer afford a return for the player, who is now more likely to move to Italy.

The report does not name which Serie A club are interested in signing the midfielder, but it is alleged that they have already made direct contact with Barcelona over a deal.

Rafinha, 27, had been on a season long loan deal at Celta from the Camp Nou – where he made 90 first-team appearances – and he spent the second half of the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Inter.

It is not clear if the Milanese giants are the interested party this time round, although the Blaugrana could potentially use him in a part-exchange deal for striker Lautaro Martinez.

Rafinha played 30 games for the Galician club – 29 in La Liga and one in the Copa del Rey – scoring four goals and providing one assist.