Barcelona want new Ansu Fati deal to block Manchester United interest

Barcelona will fast track a new long term contract for teenage star Ansu Fati this summer, amid growing reported interest from Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been linked with a €100m move for the 17-year old in recent months, but La Blaugrana remain determined to secure Fati’s future in Catalonia.

The Spanish U21 international agreed a new deal at the Camp Nou at the start of the 2019-20, however, due to his rise into the first team, the club are looking to improve his terms.

Barcelona’s new offer will include a salary increase and a €300m release clause, according to reports from Diario Sport.

Fati is not rumoured to be considering a move away from the La Liga giants, despite the growing transfer interest in him from across Europe.

The La Masia Academy star has enjoyed an eye-catching first season of senior football in Spain, with seven goals in 24 La Liga appearances in 2019-20.