Barcelona star Marc Ter Stegen faces fitness battle ahead of Napoli clash

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Ter Stegen has emerged as a potential injury doubt for La Blaugrana’s Champions League tie against Napoli on August 8.

Quique Setien’s side face the Serie A giants in the second leg of their last 16 encounter, however, as per reports from Diario AS, the German international could miss out due to a persistent knee problem.

Ter Stegen missed Barcelona’s final game of the 2019-20 La Liga season away at Alaves, after suffering discomfort from a long standing injury in training.

The Catalan giants are hopeful Te Stegen can play through the pain if needed, but he could undergo surgery on his knee after the Champions League is completed, with a potential recovery period of up to three months.

If the club does opt for surgery, Setien is likely to dip into the summer market to sign an experienced replacement, with doubts growing over the long term future of back up keeper Neto.