Barcelona prioritise new contract for goalkeeper Ter Stegen

Barcelona have made renewing the contract of goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen a priority this summer.

The details are outlined on the front page of Saturday’s edition of El Mundo Deportivo which claims there is growing confidence a fresh deal can be penned in the coming weeks.

The German goalkeeper’s current deal at the Camp Nou runs through until the summer of 2022, after he penned an extended contract in 2017 but contract talks have stalled amid the financial uncertainty following the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is now reported that the Catalan giants have begun to accelerate the renewal talks in order to guarantee his commitment to the club for many years to come and rule out speculation of an exit.

Earlier this week, Chelsea transfer news featured news of the Blues interest in the German and whilst it was an ‘ambitious dream’ of theirs, they were considering an approach which would include their number one Kepa Arrizabalaga as part of the deal.

The 27-year-old has demonstrated he is one of football’s elite goalkeepers with a series of world-class performances for the Blaugrana, whom he joined from Borussia Mochengladbach in 2014 for €12m.