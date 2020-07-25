Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez tests positive for coronavirus

Former Barcelona captain Xavi Hernandez has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.

The former central midfielder and current Al Sadd boss released a statement to confirm that he was not feeling poorly but was currently self-isolating to ensure he did not infect others.

🚨XAVI da POSITIVO por CORONAVIRUS. pic.twitter.com/yiyHo0T36l — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 25, 2020

Xavi has been heavily linked with a return to the Camp Nou in recent months amid speculation over the future of current boss Quique Setien.

Indeed, former midfielder maestro Xavi rejected Barcelona over the managerial position in January after the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

Setien was subsequently appointed but after missing out on domestic success this season, his future into the next campaign now appears to be in doubt.

Xavi made 767 first-team appearances for the Catalan giants between 1998 and 2015, alongside winning 133 caps for the Spanish national team.

He won eight La Liga titles alongside three Copa del Rey crowns and four Champions League trophies in his total of 25 titles with the club.