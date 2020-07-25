Barcelona defender Umtiti wanted by Arsenal, West Ham, Everton

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti does not want to leave the Camp Nou this summer but has multiple interested clubs from England and France.

A report from El Mundo Deportivo claims the Blaugrana are considering loaning out the central defender on a loan arrangement alongside a purchase option.

Arsenal, West Ham and Everton are the three Premier League clubs who are said to have lodged an interest in the France international, along with Ligue 1 outfits Marseille, Rennes and Umtiti’s former club Lyon.

The Cameroon-born defender, who has lost his place in the France international side with Clement Lenglet – his Barca teammate – often preferred in both line-ups, while Gerard Pique is still first choice central defender at the Camp Nou.

Umtiti’s contract at Barcelona runs through to the summer of 2023 and he is still keen to fight for his first-team place, but the club are keen to clear him from the wage bill for next season.

Ronald Araujo has also been promoted to the first-team squad while Barcelona transfer news has also linked them with a return for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.

