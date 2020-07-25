AS Monaco want Barcelona’s Matheus Fernandes on loan ahead of 2020-21 campaign

Ligue 1 side AS Monaco reportedly want to bring Barcelona midfielder Matheus Fernandes in on loan for the 2020-21 season.

Fernandes agreed a deal to join La Blaugrana from Brazilian club Palmeiras last summer, before being immediately loaned out to Real Valladolid for the 2019-20 season.

Despite barely featuring for Valladolid, reports from Diario Sport claim the French club are hopeful of convincing Barcelona to agree to another loan deal in the coming weeks.

Quique Setien could be open to allowing Fernandes to head out on loan again next season, with his first team opportunities at the Camp Nou set to be limited in 2019-20.

Barcelona are almost certain to block any potential purchase option being included in the deal, with the 22-year old still very highly rated by Setien.

Fernandes could be just one of a host of midfielders set to leave Barcelona this summer, with Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Philippe Coutinho also linked with exits.