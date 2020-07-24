Valencia midfielder Francis Coquelin agrees move to Middle East

Valencia midfielder Francis Coquelin has agreed a transfer to an unnamed club in the Middle East this summer, report Valencian-based Plaza Deportiva.

It is claimed that the former Arsenal player has already agreed personal terms with an Arab club which will see him earn an annual salary of €3.5m.

Coquelin has made 89 first-team appearances for Los Che since his January 2018 switch from the Gunners but he was reportedly one of 12 first-team players told earlier this month that he was free to seek an exit from the Mestalla.

Jasper Cillessen, Eliaquim Mangala, Mouctar Diakhaby, Dani Parejo, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Ferran Torres, Goncalo Guedes, Ruben Sobrino, Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno are among the other players likely to exit Valencia this summer.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that Los Che plan to slash their operating budget next season by a whopping 40 percent and they see the exit of first-team regulars as essential to meet this financial adjustment.