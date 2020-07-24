Real Madrid plan to raise €180m in quickfire player sale as betting markets heat up

Real Madrid plan to raise €180m in a quickfire player sale this summer with Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Dani Ceballos and Luka Jovic among the priority exits.

The details are outlined by Marca who described the situation as ‘Operation Exit’ at Los Blancos, who are hopeful of raising funds in players who are no longer in the plans of boss Zinedine Zidane.

There has been widespread speculation in Real Madrid transfer news that Madrid will be focusing this transfer window on selling players rather than adding to their squad.

Bale, 31, has only scored two goals in La Liga this season and none since the 2-2 draw at Villarreal in early September, finding himself a fringe figure this campaign.

The Welshman has been a peripheral figure at Los Blancos this season and had been an unused substitute for five successive games before being left out of the matchday squad entirely in the final game against Leganes on Sunday.

Indeed, Bale has been in the headlines for his actions as a substitute recently – appearing to be sleeping during the win over Alaves while mimicking to be using binoculars from the stands in this week’s triumph over Granada.

Ceballos has recently claimed he wants to join Arsenal in a permanent deal this summer and the latest report claims Madrid plan to raise between €30m-35m for his sale.

James is said have multiple suitors but Portuguese club Benfica have emerged as candidates for his signature with agent Jorge Mendes set to play a huge role in finding his next club.

Hertha BSC and Monaco – coached by former Frankfurt boss Niko Kovac – are said to be leading the race for out-of-favour Madrid striker Jovic, who looks set to leave the Spanish capital just one year after his arrival.

Oscar Rodriguez is returning to Madrid this summer following two seasons on loan at Leganes and reports suggest he will move to Villarreal in a deal worth €20m, although Milan are also said to be keen on his signature.

There is interest in central defender Jesus Vallejo, who is said to have suitors in Germany while Granada are also interested in the player, valued at €15m.

With the domestic La Liga season now completed, focus is now turning to the transfer market both for news and in the betting markets, with sign up Bonus Comparison likely to be of particular interest in this regard.

The markets will focus on which clubs are possible destinations for the Madrid stars, who are set to be in high demand and generate a great level of interest.

Mariano Diaz and Brahim Diaz are among the others who Madrid are said to be hopeful of offers for, as they have had only peripheral roles at the club under Zidane.

Madrid have already confirmed the sales of Achraf Hakimi (€40m to Inter) and Javi Sanchez (Real Valladolid, €3m).

Image via Marca.com