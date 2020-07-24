Milan and Barcelona remain far apart in Emerson Royal negotiations

Milan and Barcelona remain far apart in their negotiations for Real Betis full-back Emerson Royal.

The 21-year-old initially joined the Blaugrana in January 2019 from Atletico Mineiro in a reported €12.7m deal in a convoluted operation in which both Barcelona and Real Betis paid for half that sum each.

Both clubs now co-own the right-back but he has exclusively played for Betis since his arrival, with Barca’s option to sign him permanently for €6m set to kick in from the summer of 2021.

This means that the Catalan club would likely have to pay Betis a higher sum to complete the deal this year, which would then see him instantly join a potential buyer.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, that is what is causing negotiations to stall as the Blaugrana are holding out for a reported €30m with the Italian side’s valuation falling short.

Incontro in sede tra i dirigenti del #Milan e gli agenti di #Emerson Royal del #Barcellona, terzino che piace molto. Graziano Battistini e Sebastiano Salaroli della Promoesport, hanno in scuderia anche Marc #Roca, centrocampista seguito dai rossoneri @MilanNewsit pic.twitter.com/gol3iTgE1m — Antonio Vitiello (@AntoVitiello) July 24, 2020

The report also claims that the Rossoneri are holding talks for Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca as they aim to rejuvenate their squad.

As Diario Sport reported earlier this month – Betis have anticipated this move and hope to bring in Chilean international Mauricio Isla, whose contract at Fenerbahce has expired.

That is despite Betis chairman Angel Haro saying last month, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo: “I do not contemplate the departure of Emerson.”

Everton, Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham are among the Premier League clubs who are also said to hold an interest in the Brazilian, but Serie A now appears to be a more likely destination.