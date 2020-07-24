Former Sevilla and Espanyol boss Pablo Machin appointed at Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai

Pablo Machin has been appointed as coach of Chinese Super League club Qingdao Huanghai to replace Juanma Lillo, who is now number two to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Qingdao Huanghai were crowned champions of the Chinese second division last season under Lillo, meaning Machin will manage them in the top flight.

Machin was famed for guiding Girona to their first ever promotion to the top-flight in 2017 and subsequently led them to a top-half finish using a well-drilled 3-5-2 formation.

He was then appointed at Sevilla but was dismissed in March last year following the club’s exit from the Europa League at the Round of 16 stage, while struggling in their aim of a top four league finish.

Machin then struggled at Espanyol this year – he replaced David Gallego early in the campaign but he himself was sacked before Christmas with the Catalan club mired in the relegation zone.

Espanyol have since been relegated from La Liga and the club have had four different men in the dugout this season, with Abelardo Fernandez – Machin’s successor – sacked last month.