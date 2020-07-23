Zinedine Zidane commits future to Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has committed his future to Real Madrid and has clear plans for what he wants ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

As outlined by Marca, there are no doubts over the Coach’s future and he has committed to the club’s project despite there being tough moments this season.

Zidane guided Madrid to their 34th La Liga title and his second in three full seasons as the club’s boss, even if there were at times question marks over his own future.

The loss at Real Mallorca in October was a low point, as was the Champions League trip to Istanbul to play Galatasaray when the side’s hopes of progressing through the group stage were at a tipping point.

There was real pressure ahead of football’s suspension in March too following the Copa del Rey exit, league losses to Levante and Real Betis, behind held by Celta Vigo and losing their opening Champions League leg against Manchester City.

However, Zidane’s side won 10 successive league outings after the restart to reclaim the league title – just their second in the past eight seasons.

The Frenchman is said to have discounted James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale and Alvaro Odriozola from his plans for next season, while has also believes Brahim Diaz – whilst having a bright future – should be loaned to another club to play regularly.

Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz both have major doubts over their futures too, while Martin Odegaard is only likely to return should Luka Modric decide to move on next summer.