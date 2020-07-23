Tottenham challenge Atletico Madrid for Schalke 04 star Can Bozdogan

Atletico Madrid will to go head to head against Tottenham in a summer bidding war to sign Schalke 04 midfielder Can Bozdogan.

The German U18 international has broken into David Wagner’s first team in 2019-20, with three Bundesliga appearances this season.

His performances for the club’s underage sides have established Bozdogan as one of the brightest talents in German football, with Schalke 04 aware of the growing interest in their 19-year old star.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim Diego Simeone’s side are favourites to sign him, but Jose Mourinho could rival their interest with a €10m offer.

Simeone could be in the market for a new midfielder ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with Thomas Partey and Thomas Lemar both linked with moves away from Madrid.

Partey is on Arsenal’s radar, with the Gunners rumoured to be willing to pay his €50m release clause, despite Atletico Madrid’s determination to commit him to a new long term deal at the Wanda Metropolitano.