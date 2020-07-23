Spain’s Segunda promotion playoffs postponed amid uncertainty

The promotion playoffs to La Liga from Spain’s Segunda division have been postponed amid ongoing chaos from the postponement of Fuenlabrada’s trip to Deportivo on the final day of the campaign.

Three of the four playoff sides have already been confirmed – Real Zaragoza, Almeria and Girona – but the final place remains to be decided.

Elche currently occupy the spot but Fuenlabrada are yet to play their final game and require just one point in order to leapfrog back into the top six and secure their position.

That will determine which side plays Zaragoza in the playoff semi-final while the other clash between Girona and Almeria has already been confirmed, but the match has been postponed.

La Liga have pushed back the promotion playoff games before making a final decision on the outcome of the postponed match.

The situation has moved into further uncertainty after it emerged that La Liga president Javier Tebas asked Segunda club Fuenlabrada for €130k for providing ‘legal advisory services’ in 2018, creating a potential conflict of interest and further muddying the waters of what will happen next.

Deportivo’s final day clash on Monday night at home to play-off chasing Fuenla was suspended after members of the visiting squad tested positive for coronavirus.

That has since led to a chaotic situation in the Segunda Division, with it unclear now if and when that match will be played, with the Competition Committee alleging Fuenla breached protocols and endangered public health.

A report in Marca claims how Depor are calling for Spain’s Segunda division to be expanded to 24 teams and rule out their relegation alongside that of Numancia – who were demoted on the final day despite their win over Tenerife.

Depor’s relegation was confirmed as relegation rivals Lugo and Albacete also picked up victories – over Mirandes and Cadiz respectively – to mathematically condemn them to the regionalised Segunda B.

Deportivo claim their rivals have an unfair advantage, and a decision from the authorities which results in the relegation will be disputed, as Fuenlabrada are alleged to have breached public Covid-19 protocol.

The Galician club may refuse to participate in the final league game of the campaign.