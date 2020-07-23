Ousmane Dembele among 12 players Barcelona are listening to offers for

Star forward Ousmane Dembele is one of 12 players that Barcelona are listening to offers for this summer in order to raise funds.

A report in Marca outlines how the Catalan giants are putting almost half their squad up for sale in order to raise funds to reinvest in landing Inter striker Lautaro Martinez this summer.

The report claims goalkeeper Neto, Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Dembélé, Martin Braithwaite, Carles Aleñá, Rafinha Alcantara, Jean-Clair Todibo and Philippe Coutinho are also up for sale.

It is said that the club are aware not all of those players will actually leave the club this summer and a few of them are likely to end up moving on in loan arrangements.

However, all are up for sale to help decrease their wage budget and also bring in vital income through transfer fees so that they can reinvest in their first-team squad.

It is believed that the club are confident in finding clubs for all of the players except for Dembele and Coutinho, who are two of the club’s most three expensive signings ever alongside Antoine Griezmann.