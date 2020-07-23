Man City set to complete signing of Valencia winger Ferran Torres

Manchester City are on the verge of completing the signing of winger Ferran Torres from Valencia, claim Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

🚨🦇 NOTICIA @SERDepValencia: ✈️ El Manchester City quiere cerrar ya el fichaje de Ferran Torres. 💰 Conversaciones avanzadas entre clubes. 🤝 Acuerdo TOTAL City-Ferran. ⏰ Ampliamos información 15:20https://t.co/xkBZMaRiu9 pic.twitter.com/eWOtJDn6KO — SER Deportivos Valen (@SERDepValencia) July 23, 2020

It follows on from a report in Eurosport that the English club have agreed personal terms for the in-demand player and know that, since he is out of contract next summer, they will be in a position whereby they can sign him as a free agent from January.

The 20-year-old penned a new contract at the Mestalla in April 2018 in a deal which runs through until next summer with a reported €100m release clause, but it is believed his market value is significantly less than this due to his contractual situation.

It is unclear precisely what sum City are preparing to pay for Torres, although Marca last week claimed they were willing to pay no more than €35m plus variables.

Leroy Sane has left the English side to join Bayern Munich and it is believed Torres – who has been a focus of Premier League transfer news this summer – has been identified as his replacement.

City are said to have offered their midfielder Yangel Herrera to Los Che after the Venezuelan starred in a loan stint with Granada this campaign.

Herrera played 36 matches for Granada, scoring two goals and handing out three assists to help the club qualify for European football for the first time.