Luca Zidane set for Real Madrid exit ahead of Montpellier switch

Zinedine Zidane’s son Luca will leave Real Madrid when his contract expires next week, after 16 years with Los Blancos.

Zidane Jnr has made just two La Liga appearances for the club, after coming through the Castilla rank following his father’s move to take over the first team in 2016.

However, after spending the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Segunda Division side Racing Santander, he is now set to move on and begin a new chapter of his career away from Madrid.

Ukrainian international Andriy Lunin returns to the Spanish capital after a season long loan at Real Valladolid and Real Oviedo this month, to challenge Diego Altube as Thibaut Courtois’ deputy.

Alphonse Areola is set to head back to Paris Saint-Germain after a year on loan in Madrid, with Zidane opting against taking up his purchase option on the 27-year old.

Reports from Diario AS claim the 22-year old keeper is now being targeted by a host of Ligue 1 sides, with Montpellier the favourites to sign him ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.