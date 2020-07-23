Boss Jordi Cruyff leaves Ecuador role without managing a match

Jordi Cruyff has left his role as boss of the Ecuadorian national team without overseeing a match in the dugout.

The Dutchman – who briefly played with Barcelona and Manchester United – was appointed to the role in January but the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic ensured no scheduled matches took place under his tenure.

Cruyff was working alongside Director of Football Antonio Cordon, who has also left his role amid speculation he will link up with La Liga club Real Betis.

El comunicado de @JordiCruyff respecto a la decisión de dimitir como entrenador de la selección de Ecuador. 👇 pic.twitter.com/MM2u8tYCcK — Veronica Brunati 💚 (@verobrunati) July 23, 2020

The 45-year-old has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou with constant changes in the boardroom – Robert Fernandez and Pep Segura have been among the high-profile departures from similar positions in recent years.

The Dutchman has previously coached Maccabi Tel Aviv and Chongqing Lifan in the Chinese Super League, whom he guided to safety last season, before moving into international management earlier this year.

Cruyff was supposed to oversee Ecuador in this summer’s Copa America before helping them to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals.