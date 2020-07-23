Done deal: Cadiz sign striker Alvaro Negredo

Newly promoted Cadiz have confirmed that former Sevilla and Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo is their first summer signing.

Negredo – who will celebrate his 35th birthday next month – has signed a one-year contract at the Andalusian club with an option to extend for a further year.

The striker, known as the La fiera de Vallecas (The beast of Vallecas – the region of Madrid where he grew up) – has netted 10 goals in 21 international appearances for Spain.

The Spaniard has been prolific across his career – scoring 275 goals across club and national level including netting 28 times in 41 appearances in Dubai, where he played for Al-Nasr last season.

After leaving Almeria in 2009, Negredo scored 85 goals across four seasons at Sevilla before joining Manchester City – where he won the league title in his sole campaign, scoring 23 times in 49 appearances.

Cadiz are back in La Liga for the first time since 2006 having won promotion from Segunda this season.