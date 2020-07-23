Chelsea’s move for Atletico Madrid star Jose Gimenez blocked by €120m release clause

Chelsea reported interest in Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez could be short lived due to the Uruguayan international’s €120m release clause.

The Premier League side are rumoured to be on the lookout for a new central defender this summer, following an inconsistent campaign from Frank Lampard’s current defensive options.

Reports from the Daily Mail claim the Blues have been monitoring the 25-year old since the start of 2019-20, alongside alternative targets including Premier League pair Nathan Ake and Declan Rice.

However, Atletico’s insistence they do not want to sell Gimenez – less than 12 months after losing Juanfran Torres, Diego Godin and Filipe Luis – and his substantial release clause, could derail a deal.

Diego Simeone wants to build his future defence around Gimenez, who is under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2023.

England international Kieran Trippier has nailed down the right back slot in place of Torres this season, with Renan Lodi at left back and Felipe Monteiro alongside Gimenez at centre back.