Benfica pull out of Edinson Cavani race due to wage demands

Portuguese giants Benfica will not pursue their interest in former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, due to his high salary demands.

Cavani left the Ligue 1 champions when his contract expired at the end of June, with the veteran attacker subsequently linked with a host of major European clubs, including Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side were heavily rumoured to be on the verge of a deal for the 33-year old during the January transfer window, however, a move broke down over PSG’s €10m valuation of him.

Reports from A Bola claim neither Benfica or rivals Sporting Lisbon can afford to pay over €100,000 per week, and their interest has now ended.

Atletico Madrid are still interested in a free transfer for Cavani, with Simeone looking for another attacking option, alongside Diego Costa, Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata in 2020-21.

Premier League new boys Leeds United have also been linked with a shock move for Cavani, with reports in the Daily Mail hinting Marcelo Bielsa could make an offer ahead of their top-flight return.