Villarreal close-in on €20m signing of Real Madrid playmaker

Villarreal are closing in on the signing of Real Madrid playmaker Oscar Rodriguez in a €20m deal, report Marca.

The midfielder has spent the past two seasons on loan at Leganes but despite his fine form this season, was unable to prevent the club’s relegation to the Segunda this weekend.

The Spaniard was Lega’s top scorer this season with nine goals in 22 La Liga starts and a growing reputation for impressive performances and his eye for the spectacular – with multiple long-range strikes.

The Yellow Submarine appear to be an ideal candidate for signing Oscar as they need a new playmaker following the exit of Santi Cazorla to Qatari club Al Sadd.

However, whilst Villarreal are favourites to land the player – Milan, Sevilla and Getafe are other clubs to have registered an interest for a summer deal.

Oscar has made just one first-team appearance for Madrid – against Fuenlabrada in the Copa del Rey in November 2017 – but has developed into one of the most promising players in the Spanish top-flight.

However, it has been widely expected that he will be sold this summer as the club have multiple creative players, alongside Martin Odegaard and Takefusa Kubo – who spent the campaign out on loan at Real Sociedad and Real Mallorca respectively.

Real Madrid transfer news this summer is expected to be dominated by player departures rather than summer arrivals.