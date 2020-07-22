Valencia confirm new contract for defender Hugo Guillamon

Valencia have confirmed highly-rated defender Hugo Guillamon has penned a new three-year contract at the club after his previous deal expired.

Los Che have confirmed that the new contract, which will run through to the summer of 2023, contains an €80m release clause that will ward off any potential suitors.

Earlier this year, Superdeporte cited Barcelona transfer news for the youngster – who has been widely heralded as one of the brightest prospects in Spanish football, despite relatively limited first-team opportunities at the Mestalla.

Indeed, the 20-year-old had featured in just one of the club’s final six La Liga matches of the campaign which were overseen by interim boss Voro.

Guillamon had made four starts in La Liga under the club’s previous manager Albert Celades, who was then sacked at the end of June following a two-goal loss at Villarreal.

The central defender had earned growing prominence as central defender Ezequiel Garay has left the club and there are major doubts over the form of both Eliaquim Mangala and Mouctar Diakhaby.