New Barcelona signing Pedri confident on first-team place

Teenage star Pedri has officially joined Barcelona from Las Palmas and is now ready to fight for a place in the first-team squad.

Pedri is primarily an attacking midfielder who has caught the eye both at youth level for the Spanish national teams alongside his performances in Spain’s second tier for Las Palmas.

The 17-year-old joined the Blaugrana in a €5m transfer last summer and is widely regarded as one of the best youth products in Spanish football.

The teenage star – whose full name is Pedro González López – starred for Las Palmas this campaign and netted four goals for Pepe Mel’s side, alongside providing six assists.

A month younger than Barcelona teenage forward Ansu Fati, he has risen through the ranks of the Spanish youth teams and is now set to appear for the Under-19 national side.

Many young players are loaned out from the Camp Nou but Pedri believes he can make an instant impact.

“Firstly, my goal is to do the preseason and then to stay in the first team,” Pedri said, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo.

🔵🔴 Pedri, futbolista del @FCBarcelona, en @FCBtv 👶 “Soy culé desde que nací, toda mi familia ha sido siempre del Barça” ⚽️ “Mi objetivo es hacer la pretemporada y quedarme en el primer equipo” 🇪🇺 “El Barça hará un buen papel en la @ChampionsLeague” pic.twitter.com/GSYSdKRySZ — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) July 22, 2020

“My position? I don’t focus on any one position, but the one that the coach tells me.

“I do feel more pressure, but it is also good because if you play relaxed then things don’t work out. You have to find ways to escape from the pressure.

“Players who I base myself on? I had always noticed Andrés Iniesta and now also Frenkie de Jong “.

“Visiting the Barcelona facilities had been a dream and doing so a few months ago made me very happy. The Camp Nou leaves a big impression on you. I always dreamed of walking out of that tunnel, I hope to do it in the colours of Barcelona.”