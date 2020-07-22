Man City offer Yangel Herrera to Valencia in Ferran Torres deal

Manchester City have offered their midfielder Yangel Herrera to Valencia in their attempts to sign sign winger Ferran Torres this summer.

That is according to Valencian-based journalist Hector Gomez in Gols Media, stating that the Venezuelan midfielder – who starred in a loan stint with Granada this campaign – could join Los Che on a loan deal with an €18m option to buy.

It follows Valencia transfer news last week that the club have told midfield trio Dani Parejo, Geoffrey Kongodbia and Francis Coquelin they can leave this summer, with Los Che hopeful of overhauling their midfield.

Herrera has previously enjoyed loan stints with New York City and Huesca, with the 22-year-old even showing potential to break through into Pep Guardiola’s first team squad during his performances with Granada this campaign – helping them to qualify for Europe for the first time in their history.

Valencia winger Torres looks set to be at the heart of European transfer news this summer with recent reports claiming City have told the Spanish club they are unwilling to pay more than €35m plus variables for the star, who is out of contract next summer, having already agreed personal terms.