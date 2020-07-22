Laurent Blanc on standby as next Barcelona boss

Former France and Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc is on standby to become the next boss of Barcelona, according to Diario Sport.

The former central defender is said to be a name who is gaining prominence in the corridors of the Camp Nou should they decide to dispense with the services of Quique Setien this summer.

A report earlier on Tuesday claimed the Barcelona boss would remain in charge for the club’s Champions League matches in August but there was no definitive decision on his future at the Blaugrana beyond that date.

The Catalan club will take on Napoli in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie – which is currently poised at 1-1 – in the Champions League at the Camp Nou next month, and still have an outside chance of European glory in a campaign which did not bring any domestic trophies.

Blanc played for the Catalan club in the 1996-97 campaign, making 38 appearances, after joining from Auxerre but joined Marseille the following year after a season disrupted by injury.

He has won four Ligue 1 titles as a manager – one with Bordeaux and three with PSG – and 15 trophies in total, alongside three Ligue 1 Manager of the Year awards.