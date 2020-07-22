La Liga president Javier Tebas in controversy over conflict of interests with Spanish club

La Liga president Javier Tebas asked Segunda club Fuenlabrada for €130k for providing ‘legal advisory services’ in 2018, report El Diario.

The media outlet claim to have access to the document which is signed on behalf of the league chief making the request, which appears to contradict previous claims he made to the outlet.

Tebas is quoted as saying: “Since 2013, since I am president [of La Liga] I have not served any club and the office that bears my name does not. I do not serve personally except in exceptional matters and never to clubs.”

A year after Tebas proposed the arrangement, Fuenlabrada were promoted from Segunda B to the Segunda division, meaning that at that time they were not part of the jurisdiction of La Liga – which covers the top two divisions in Spanish football.

Furthermore, it has emerged that the son of Tebas has sat on the board of directors at the Madrid-based club since 2016, which could potentially present a further conflict of interests.

Tebas is said to have made La Liga aware of this information on 21 July 2019, but did not tell the league governing body of his own personal financial involvement with the club.

The code of ethics for La Liga reads: “Professionals subject to this Code of Ethics must avoid situations in which a potential conflict of interest could occur, and should always act honestly and refrain from prioritising their personal interests at the expense of those of La Liga.”

Deportivo’s final day clash on Monday night at home to play-off chasing Fuenla was suspended after members of the visiting squad tested positive for coronavirus.

That has since led to a chaotic situation in the Segunda Division, with it unclear now if and when that match will be played, with the Competition Committee alleging Fuenla breached protocols and endangered public health.

A report in Marca claims how Depor are calling for Spain’s Segunda division to be expanded to 24 teams and rule out their relegation alongside that of Numancia – who were demoted on the final day despite their win over Tenerife.

Depor’s relegation was confirmed as relegation rivals Lugo and Albacete also picked up victories – over Mirandes and Cadiz respectively – to mathematically condemn them to the regionalised Segunda B.

Deportivo claim their rivals have an unfair advantage, and a decision from the authorities which results in the relegation will be disputed, as Fuenlabrada are alleged to have breached public Covid-19 protocol.

The Galician club may refuse to participate in the final league game of the campaign.