Chelsea consider move for Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen

Chelsea are intent on signing a new goalkeeper this summer and have an ambitious dream of landing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

A report from Diario Sport claims that officials from the Blues are aware of the qualities of the German shot-stopper and believe he would be a significant upgrade on current Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

However, the report adds that the West London club acknowledge this is as an ‘impossible dream’ so whilst they do hold an interest in Ter Stegen, neither the player nor the Catalan giants are in any mood to enter negotiations.

Indeed, a separate report from El Mundo Deportivo claims Kepa could be offered in exchange as part of an approach from Stamford Bridge.

The German goalkeeper’s current deal at the Camp Nou runs through until the summer of 2022, after he penned an extended contract in 2017 but contract talks have stalled amid the financial uncertainty following the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it has since been reported that Ter Stegen – widely viewed as one of the world’s elite goalkeepers – will pen a new and improved contract through to 2025.

With a buyout clause of €180m, there is no great concern at the Camp Nou about the situation but they have had to push back their forecasts of an agreement.

The 27-year-old has demonstrated he is one of football’s elite goalkeepers with a series of world-class performances for the Blaugrana, whom he joined from Borussia Mochengladbach in 2014 for €12m.

Ter Stegen has been described as a tall, agile and consistent goalkeeper, with quick reflexes, good decision-making and excellent shot-stopping abilities; he is also strong in the air, good in one-on-one situations, and effective at communicating with his back-line courtesy of his strong personality.

He initially was number two to Claudio Bravo at the club before establishing himself as first-choice, and is currently above summer arrival Neto in the pecking order.

Earlier this month, Chelsea transfer news also saw them linked to another La Liga custodian with reported interest in a move to land Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

However, it remains highly unlikely that either of the Spanish clubs will be willing to enter into negotiations for their prized assets.