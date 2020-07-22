Barcelona want to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres

Barcelona are interested in signing Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer, according to RAC1 journalist Gerard Romero.

☎️ Pau Torres del Villarreal es opción para el central azulgrana, gusta mucho a la dirección deportiva. Es uno de los nombres de la carpeta CENTRAL que hay en los despachos. Los groguets no quieren que salga este verano en vista al año europeo que les espera. Veremos #mercato pic.twitter.com/fkm5LjxOwf — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) July 22, 2020

The 23-year-old started 35 of the Yellow Submarine’s games this campaign and made his debut for the Spanish national team in November – replacing Sergio Ramos in the 7-0 win over Malta, when he also netted.

Torres broke onto the scene last season when he starred on a loan spell at second tier Malaga, where he made 40 appearances, and has now impressed in Villarreal’s back four.

It is claimed Torres has a €50m release clause at Villarreal, where he is under contract until 2023, but his price may be negotiated beneath that value.

Barcelona transfer news has not focused on the centre of defence due to Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti all covering the position, alongside Ronald Araujo’s emergence this season although Jean-Clair Todibo has been strongly linked with a summer exit.

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Torres this year.