Arsenal striker Aubameyang hopeful of Barcelona transfer

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains hopeful of a summer transfer to Barcelona.

The details are outlined on the front page of Wednesday’s edition of Diario Sport, which claims the Gabonese striker wants to join the Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona transfer news has been dominated by their hopes of signing a forward this summer and it has been reported that Aubameyang is the club’s Plan B if they cannot sign Inter striker Lautaro Martinez.

Aubameyang was instilled as the Gunners captain earlier this season but he is out of contract in North London next summer and if he does not commit his future to the club this summer, they may decide to cash-in.

Inter striker Martinez has a €111m release clause in his contract but it is unlikely that the Blaugrana can match that fee, so may have to look at alternatives.

Aubameyang prolific for Arsenal since his January 2018 switch from the Bundesliga, scoring 66 goals in 106 appearances.