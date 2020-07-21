Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos voted as best La Liga signing

Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos has been comprehensively voted as the best signing in La Liga for the 2019/20 season in a Marca poll.

Over 120,000 fans cast their votes to name the best arrival in Spanish football this season, with the Argentine collecting a whopping 38 percent of the vote.

Ocampos romped to victory with Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy picking up 18 percent of the vote in second place, ranking ahead of his Sevilla teammates Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The 26-year-old netted 14 goals and provided three assists in 33 La liga appearances for the Andalusian club this campaign and has thrived since joining from Marseille in a €15m deal last summer.

He also provided one of the moments of the season in Sevilla’s win over Eibar this month, as he scored the only goal of the game before ending the match as an emergency goalkeeper and saving from Eibar shot-stopper Marko Dmitrovic in a dramatic finale.

Ocampos has already had somewhat of a nomadic playing career across River Plate, Monaco, Genoa, Milan and Marseille, but his form this season has exceeded that of any club beforehand in his career.