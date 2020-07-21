Real Madrid quartet and Barcelona’s Ansu Fati in Marca’s La Liga Under-21 XI

Four Real Madrid players have been named in Marca’s La Liga Under-21 team for the 2019-20 campaign, with Barcelona star Ansu Fati also included.

Fede Valverde and Vinicius Junior were both named in the starting XI while Martin Odegaard and Takefusa Kubo – who spent the season on loan at Real Sociedad and Real Mallorca respectively – were also included.

17-year-old Ansu Fati was the sole Blaugrana player in the line-up, although Marc Cucurella – who left the club to join Getafe this season – was included.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, a summer arrival from Bordeaux, was listed alongside Real Betis goalkeeper Dani Martin, even though he played second fiddle to Joel Robles for the majority of the season at the club.

Real Valladolid central defender Mohammed Salisu, Valencia winger Ferran Torres and striker Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad completed the team, which was based on performances across the 2019-20 season.