Quique Setien to stay at Barcelona for Champions League games, but could leave this summer

Barcelona boss Quique Setien will remain in charge for next month’s Champions League matches but is not certain of his position ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, report Marca.

The latest Barcelona news has centred on the Coach’s future just six months after his appointment, with his side surrendering their La Liga title to El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalan club will take on Napoli in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie – which is currently poised at 1-1 – in the Champions League at the Camp Nou next month, and still have an outside chance of European glory in a campaign which did not bring any domestic trophies.

Following the Blaugrana’s shock home loss to Osasuna in the penultimate league match, star player Lionel Messi admitted they had no excuses for their failings this campaign: “Since January, everything has gone very badly.”

That appeared to be a direct jibe from the club captain at Setien and his coaching staff, as that was the month they arrived at the club.

However, it appears that the former Real Betis boss will remain at the club for the remaining European matches in the campaign.