Lionel Messi only Barcelona star in Marca’s La Liga best XI of 2019/20 season

Lionel Messi is the only Barcelona player named in the best XI players of La Liga this season by Marca.

The Argentine netted 25 goals and provided 22 assists but he was named as the only Blaugrana player in the strongest XI of the campaign.

Indeed, champions Real Madrid unsurprisingly had the most representation in the team – Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Ramos, Casemiro and Karim Benzema provide spine of the team, with Madrid-owned Martin Odegaard – who spent the year on loan at Real Sociedad – also included.

The Catalan club were also outnumbered in the team by players from Sevilla – Diego Carlos and Lucas Ocampos – and Villarreal – Santi Cazorla and Gerard Moreno, with Atletico Madrid defender Felipe Monteiro completing the list.

Barca stars Gerard Pique and Frenkie de Jong were included in the ‘Second Best’ XI of the season, which is as follows: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Djene Dakonam (Getafe), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Fede Valverde (Real Madrid), Raul Garcia (Athletic Club Bilbao), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Chimy Avila (Osasuna), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)